Late Navajo Code Talker is Honored

A Congressional Silver medal was presented to the family of late Navajo Code Talker Adolph Nagurski.

U.S. Sen. Mark Henrich presented the prestigious medal to Benjamin Nagurski, son of Adolph Nagurski, his grandchildren and great grandchildren in recognition and honor of Nagurski’s service during World War II.

“Our Navajo Code Talkers survived some of the worst conflicts in the Pacific. We honor them,” Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said. “We do the same with Adolf Nagurski.”

Congress authorized the silver medals in 2000. When they were originally presented to the Code Talkers in 2001 Nagurski did not receive one.

Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates extended his appreciation to Nagurski’s family. All of the Code Talkers deserve credit for their willingness to defend and serve the country during its time of need, Bates said.

“When I realized, in October, that Adolph Nagurski never received his silver medal, I immediately began the process of securing the medal that he and his family deserved,” Henrich said.

“My father was Kinyaa’áanii, Towering House Clan, and born for Naakai Dine’é, Mexican, Clan. He was originally from Sand Springs, Arizona, but was relocated near Indian Wells.” Benjamin Nagurski said. “He has three children – Evelyn Nagurski, the late Wayfa Walker and myself. We remember him as an extraordinary man who did anything to protect his family, people and the Navajo tradition.”

The U.S. Mint produced the medals to recognize the dedication and service of the Navajo Code Talkers, who served in every Marine battle in the Pacific from 1942 to 1945.