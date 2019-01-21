Last Second Desperation Shot Stuns Sand Devils

Sand Devils Varsity Boys hearts melted as the horn sounded in a 57-56 loss against Window Rock Scouts.

Very sloppy play by the Sand Devils in the opening minutes of the game, being down by as many as eight points to the Scouts, Sand Devils put together an eight to four run to close the first quarter Page trailed, 15-11.

Benjamin Alverez and Gabe Gomez sparked the Sand Devils’ offense in the second quarter scoring fourteen of Pages’ twenty points. Sand Devils outscored the Scouts 20-9 to take a seven-point lead going into the dressing room, 31-24.

Inconsistent offense continued for Page in the second half despite the Scouts losing two starters to foul trouble didn’t phase the Scouts. Burke Williams took the leadership over for the Scouts scoring eight of the team seventeen to cut the Sand Devils’ lesd to just three, 44-41 heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Williams, tied the game up at 44-44 with six minutes to go in the game with a long 3-pointer. Scouts would go up as many as six points 54-48 with one minute to go. Sand Devils’ final eight points were from the free throw line.

The play, 1.5 seconds left on the clock Trent Holiday buried two free throws, Sand Devils take the lead, 56-55. Immediately after the free throw Scouts took a timeout. First attempt from the timeout the Scouts inbound the ball, and it was a turnover but, the clock keeper buzzed the horn, the play was ruled dead. Attempt two, Scouts threw the ball the length of the court it was deflected, shot missed, rebounded and another shot attempt that counted. Referees met to discuss the call and signaled the basket counted.

The controversial call cost Page a win and dropped them to 3-2 in the region and in third place.

Upcoming games

1/22- @Tuba City

1/24- Monument Valley

1/26- Window Rock