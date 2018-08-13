Last Day to Request Early Ballot by Mail

Aug. 17 Last Day to Request An Early Ballot by Mail for Aug. 28 Primary Election

The Coconino County Elections Office reminds registered voters that the last day to request an early ballot to be mailed for the August 28 Primary Election is Friday, Aug. 17. Voters on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) who are registered with the Democratic, Libertarian, Green or Republican Parties should have already received their early ballot by mail.

If you are not on the PEVL but would like to get the primary ballot by mail, you have until Friday at 5:00 pm to make that request.

Independents are eligible to vote in the Primary Election, but they have to take the extra step of letting the Elections Office know what political party ballot they want to have mailed to them.

To request a mailed ballot, voters may call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free 800-793-6181. Voters may also submit a written request to Coconino County Elections, 110 E. Cherry, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 or request an early ballot online at www.coconino.az.gov/elections and by clicking on “Early Ballot Request.”

Voted early ballots should be mailed no later than August 22 to make sure they arrive by Election Day. The Elections Office must receive your voted early ballot by 7 pm on Election Day, August 28. Voted early ballots may also be dropped off at one of the County Elections Offices; in one of the white ballot drop boxes located in the parking lot of the Downtown Elections Office or in front of the County Health and Human Services Building, 2625 N King St, Flagstaff; or any polling place or vote center in the county on Election Day.

During the week of Aug. 20 to 24, voters will be able to cast an early ballot, but it must be in person at one of the early voting locations listed below.

Early voting is available Monday through Friday (unless otherwise noted) at the following locations:

Coconino County Downtown Elections Office, 110 E. Cherry Ave, Flagstaff

Coconino County Eastside Elections Office, Flagstaff Mall (next to JCPenney), 4650 N US Highway 89, Flagstaff

Grand Canyon School District Office, 1 Boulder Street (Monday- Thursday)

Page City Hall, 697 Vista Avenue (Monday-Thursday)

Williams City Hall, 113 S. First Street (Monday-Thursday)

Fredonia Town Hall, 25 N. Main (Monday-Thursday)

Coconino County Elections Office, Tuba City/Basement of Tuba City Library

Sedona City Clerk, 102 Roadrunner Drive (Monday-Thursday, Coconino voters only)

The two Flagstaff Elections Offices will be open on Saturday, August 18 from 10 am to 5 pm for in person early voting.

For more information, call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.