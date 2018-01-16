Last Day To Apply for Rookie Teachers

The Coconino County Rookie Teacher of the Year event is a county-wide teacher recognition

program that spotlights the contributions of state-accredited public and charter school teachers

in grades Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade. The Rookie Teacher of the Year awards event

recognizes three exceptionally skilled and dedicated rookie teachers who have gained the

respect and admiration of students, parents, and colleagues. These teachers inspire students of

all backgrounds and abilities to learn, and are dedicated and passionate about education. At the

annual awards dinner, these exceptional teachers will be recognized. At the Coconino County

Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet, we will honor the Teacher of the Year and the Rookie

Teacher of the Year. Additionally, we will honor the Ambassadors for Excellence and the Rookie

Ambassadors for Excellence.

Candidates fill out the application which is reviewed by a panel of five judges comprised of

educators, business, and community leaders. Using an application rubric, the judges will

determine the top five candidates to be interviewed in early March 2018. After the interviews,

the judges will choose the three finalists. All interviewed candidates will be contacted and three

will be notified of their finalist status. Finalists will then be asked to do a three minute video

biography which will be shown at the 2018 Teacher of the Year Award Ceremony.

The 2018 Teacher of the Year Award Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at

the High Country Conference Center located at 201 West Butler Ave. in Flagstaff.

There are six sections required to apply for the Rookie Teacher of the Year award; however,

prior to completing the application and additional information, certain eligibility requirements

must be met. If you have any questions regarding your eligibility, please contact Elizabeth Sorg

at (928) 679-8070 or email at esorg@coconino.az.gov

Rookie Teacher of the Year Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible for the Coconino County Rookie Teacher of the Year, you must:

x Spend a majority (over 50%) of the school day in direct instruction to students;

x Have a valid Arizona teacher certification or valid provisional certification;

x Have completed ONLY one (1) full year as a classroom teacher at the time the application is

submitted for consideration;

x Teach any grade(s) or combination of grades Pre-Kindergarten through grade 12 in a stateaccredited

traditional district or charter public school in Coconino County;

x Be a full-time teacher and plan to continue in an active teaching status through the end of 2017-

2018 school year.

Application Instructions

x Observe page limits and spacing; use easy-to-read and no smaller than 10-point font consistently

throughout.

x Number the sections and pages; “Candidate Information / Promotion Permission Form”

should be page 1.

x Head each of the sections 2-5 of the application with the corresponding page numbers

and bolded title only. Delete the explanation and criteria after the title and insert your

responses.

x Mail or deliver the original application packet stapled (not bound), printed on white paper

to the address on the Candidate Information / Promotion Permission Form.

Packet includes: (1) signed Candidate Information / Promotion Permission Form

as Page 1; (2) responses to sections 2-5; (3) 2 signed, one-page letters of support.

x Please do not include additional materials.

x The original signed application packet must be received in the Superintendent of School’s

Office by Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

NOTE: This is a received-by date not a postmarked-by date