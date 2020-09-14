News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Landmark Destroyed by Fire in Tuba City

September 14
16:39 2020
Tuba City Landmark Destroyed

By John Christian Hopkins

It took firefighters 11 hours to quell the inferno that engulfed the Vans Trading Company on Highway Navajo Nation Police and Tuba City  160, just outside Tuba City.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 7 p.m. on August 31 and battled the blaze through the night and into the morning of September 1. They cleared the scene around 6 a.m.

“Vans was the only place to get groceries around here,” said Bernice Austin-Begay.

Her family lived in the area in the 1970’s and early 1980’s.

“Every payday we’d go to Flagstaff and buy two weeks worth of groceries,” Austin-Begay said. “If we needed anything else during the week, Vans was the only place to get it.”

Fire engines from Tuba City, Shonto and Twin Arrows responded to the call. Navajo Nation Police and Tuba City emergency medical services were also on the scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Because of its location no fire hydrants were available, causing some delay in fighting the flames, according to Lieutenant Gilbert Edgewater of Station 40 of the Navajo Nation Department of Fire and Rescue, located in Tuba City.

Vans Trading Company had been vacant for a number of years, Edgewater said.

 

Featured Photo: Navajo-Hopi Observer

 

