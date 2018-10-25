Lakers Get Their First Win Against The Suns

The Phoenix Suns season started off on the right foot with a 121-100 win against the Dallas Mavericks last Wednesday. With the Suns being the youngest team in the NBA this season all the opening night jitters are gone. The Suns look to return home after a two-game road swing to face the 0-3 Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Lakers come into Talking Stick Arena with one thing on their mind and that was to get the win. So far in the first three games of the season, the Lakers are second among the NBA in scouring averaging 126.8 points per game but that isn’t the reason the Lakers have not won a game. Lakers defensively have yet to find a way to stop their opponents from scoring giving up 127.0 points per game. Returning home last night to face the Lakers was going to be a tall task for the young Phoenix Suns.

The first twelve minutes of last night game the Lakers and the Suns brought some face pace transition basketball for the fans in attendance putting up 62 points combined with sixty percent shooting. This game was a game that you couldn’t look at the final stat line and compare them with the final score. Both teams ended the game shooting 52 percent from the field but the Lakers edge the Suns shooting 36 percent from the Arch and the Suns held to 32 percent. It was the second quarter that the Lakers capitalized on the Suns outscoring the Suns 44-24 in the quarter gave the Lakers a twenty-two point lead going into the break. Suns outscored the Lakers in the second half by four points in the 131-113 loss.

Suns hit the road for back to back games this weekend starting Saturday in Memphis then Sunday in Oklahoma City. Phoenix Suns return home October 31st against the San Antonio Spurs for a five-game homestand.