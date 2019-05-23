Lake Powell Striper Breaks Utah Record

A recent report from our Lake Powell fishing expert Dr. Wayne Gustaveson included a story about a woman in Utah who had caught a giant striped bass in the lake that measured 44.5 inches, which makes that three foot seven! Heather Litke was astonished at the time how big he was when she finally landed that striper into the boat while fishing Lake Powell.

This week that event has been certified by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources as Utah’s newest catch and release record. Wow! No doubt Heather caught that record-breaking fish thanks to Wayne’s expert advice!

Better your odds out on the lake with the bait and tackle by checking out Wayne’s weekly fishing report here.