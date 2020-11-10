Lake Powell: Stateline Launch Ramp To Remain Open Until Dec. 1

Stateline Launch Ramp and Pump-out Station Open Until Dec. 1

PAGE, Arizona – Lake Powell visitors to the Wahweap District in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are advised that the Stateline Launch Ramp and pump-out station will remain open until Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 a.m. The Stateline Launch Ramp usually closes for the winter earlier as visitation and staffing levels decrease. This year, the ramp is staying open later than usual to accommodate ongoing visitation.

The Stateline Launch Ramp is located on Lake Powell at the Utah-Arizona State Line and is accessed off Highway 89 between Page and Greenehaven, Arizona. Alternative facilities are located at the Wahweap Marina, located approximately one and one-half miles south of the Stateline Launch Ramp area.

Boaters are cautioned to be vigilant about safety as temperatures drop. A safe and enjoyable park visit starts at home. Plan your visit by checking a park’s website and social media platforms for updates about current conditions and important safety guidelines. We encourage visitors to recreate responsibly and pack essential items like water, face coverings and hand sanitizer.

Life jackets save lives and anyone recreating on the water is advised to wear them, including users of kayaks, canoes and paddle boards. Utah Law requires all boats to have at least one wearable U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket for each person on board. All boat passengers who are 12 years old and younger must wear a properly sized Coast Guard approved life jacket whenever a boat is in operation. For more information: Ten Things You Need To Know Before You Boat

