Lake Powell Pipeline to Bypass Johnson Canyon and Kanab

Lake Powell Pipeline Will Bypass Johnson Canyon and Kanab

Kane County, Utah has pulled the plug on the county’s participation in the much ballyhooed Lake Powell Pipeline. But studies and preparation on the expensive project will apparently continue, with Washington County’s St. George, and possibly even Iron County, as the destination.

25-Million dollars has already been spent on this proposed 143-mile pipeline, with a new study now underway by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The Bureau is now overseeing the entire project.

The idea now is to concentrate on getting water to Washington County in anticipation of many more people living there in the not-too-distant future.

The decision to eliminate Kanab, and Kane County as a whole, was a decision made Thursday by the Kane County Water Conservancy District. Their members reportedly felt there was no immediate need for the additional water in the area. The decision came following a lengthy review of the needs of the area in the future, considering expected population growth.

Mike Noel of Kanab, is the General Manager of the Water Conservancy District, and he is said to be still very much behind the pipeline, just not for Kane County.

St. George and Washington County are apparently a different story. It has everything to with the expected growth in that area, thus the need for additional water. At this point, Washington County is the only area left for the proposed water project. The pipeline could be a lifeline for that part of Utah.

Iron County pulled-out of the pipeline project quite a while ago, but there are those who believe Cedar City and Iron County, could be back, if the need for more water presents itself.