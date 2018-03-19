News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Pipeline Project Local Impact Meetings

March 19
07:06 2018
The Executive Water Finance Board will hold free meetings open to the public in St. George March 22 and 23 to gather local feedback on the financial and economic aspects of the Lake Powell Pipeline project.  The Lake Powell Pipeline is a water delivery project that seeks to move more than 84,000 acre feet of water per year from Lake Powell to Washington and Kane counties. The meetings will examine the status of the project, financial issues, and existing water usage among other concerns. Residents unable to attend in person can submit a comment online here.

The first meeting will take place March 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dixie High School, Lecture Hall 100. The school is located at 350 E 700 S in St. George. The second meeting  March 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington County Water Conservancy District, located at 533 E. Waterworks Dr. in St. George.

 

