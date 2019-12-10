Lake Powell Pipeline Comment Period Opens
PIPELINE PUBLIC COMMENT OPENS
The Bureau of Reclamation has opened a public comment period on the proposed Lake Powell Pipeline.
The Bureau also announced it has narrowed its consideration to two proposed routes.
One route is called the Southern Alternative and basically travels south of the Kaibab Indian Reservation. The Highway Alternative follows Arizona State Route 389.
Public comment is being sought in connection with Reclamation’s preparation of an environmental impact statement on the pipeline. Scoping meetings are scheduled, including one in Kanab on January 7.
The 140-mile pipeline will deliver 77 million gallons a day to 13 communities in Kane and Washington counties.
Comments may be submitted by mail:
Lake Powell Pipeline Project
Bureau of Reclamation, Provo Area Office
302 East Lakeview Parkway
Provo, Utah 84606
By email: [email protected]
Or by fax: 801-379-1159
Comments should be received by 11:59 pm, MST on Jan. 10, 2020.