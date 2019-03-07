Lake Powell Off Road Challenge Returns

The big Lake Powell Off-Road Challenge will be stirring up the dust and rock at the end of this month! March 30th and 31st – the Lake Powell Off-Road Challenge with the grand prize race Saturday and hare scrambles Sunday, both are expected to be exciting races across the sand and slick rock with breathtaking views of Lake Powell. Races for: Bikes-Quads/Trikes-UTVS

Click Here from past race video

All information is on AZOPRACING.COM

Pre Registration is now open- go to the website to pre register, remember you can always sign up at the race....

Dry Camping is available at the track. It will get packed so please park in a line, not a circle. Thanks in advanced.

If your looking for a hotel in Page for the race the host hotel is Days Inn.. $89.99 plus tax for the night of Friday, March 29th, 2019. Refer to block code AZOP Racing so we can give them the correct discount. The cutoff date for any rooms not picked up will be March 26th, 2019 so they have to reserve their rooms BY THIS DATE! Call 928-645-2800

The pits and camping are next to Page Honda Polaris, so if you get lost just find them and you will find the race track.

If you have any questions regarding the race please call or text Kyle at 623-363-9665.