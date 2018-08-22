Lake Powell Life Newscast

Karis Begaye Faces Ethics Panel Karis Begaye, former staff attorney for the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice [...]

Chains Road Closed by Storm Damage Due to recent heavy rain the road to the area in Glen Canyon National Recreation [...]

Bryce Canyon Celebration Bryce Canyon will host the 5th annual Fly-In and Car Show this weekend! The event will [...]

German Actress Killed in Kanab Accident One of the two women killed earlier this month in a motorcycle accident east of [...]