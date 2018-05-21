Lake Powell Life Hero for May Takes Flight

Chemistry teacher Katrina Wunderlich has been named the Lake Powell Life Hero for May 2018. Ms. Wunderlich’s student Kim Preller thinks she is an absolutely extraordinary teacher who puts almost off of her time into their classes. Ms. Wunderlich has provided them with all the tools needed for success, from providing after class hours to get extra help to making videos readily available to her classes. She is a teacher who tries to explain the subject as clearly as possible and if you don’t understant she comes up with another way to explain it. Ms Wunderlich puts almost all of her time and effort into student success. More teachers like her are needed!

As our winning Hero for May, Ms. Wunderlich was treated to an extraordinary scenic air flight with American Aviation and dinner for two at Gone West Family Restaurant.

