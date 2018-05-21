News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Lake Powell Life Hero for May Takes Flight

Lake Powell Life Hero for May Takes Flight
May 21
11:29 2018
Print This Article

May Hero Katrina Wunderlich after her flight together with pilot Matt Gebhart.

Chemistry teacher Katrina Wunderlich has been named the Lake Powell Life Hero for May 2018. Ms. Wunderlich’s student Kim Preller thinks she is an absolutely extraordinary teacher who puts almost off of her time into their classes. Ms. Wunderlich has provided them with all the tools needed for success, from providing after class hours to get extra help to making videos readily available to her classes. She is a teacher who tries to explain the subject as clearly as possible and if you don’t understant she comes up with another way to explain it. Ms Wunderlich puts almost all of her time and effort into student success. More teachers like her are needed!

As our winning Hero for May, Ms. Wunderlich was treated to an extraordinary scenic air flight with American Aviation and dinner for two at Gone West Family Restaurant.

If you know of a local hero deserving of special recognition, click HERE to send in your nomination!

 

 

 

Tags
awardchemistry teacherherohero awardhonored teacherpage azpage unified school district

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.