Lake Powell Life App; Coming to a Phone Near you

Coming soon to a phone near you; the Lake Powell Life APP!

Currently on a “test flight,” within weeks the brand new Lake Powell Life APP will be up and running for all.

And it’s FREE!!

In the final stages of development, the APP will focus on Page, the Page area, tourist destinations, exciting sites, restaurants, businesses and more.

And really; the sky’s the limit. Businesses can highlight their unique capabilities to attract visitors using location information, photos, video, geofencing, and pdf’s– menu and other informational documents. The App will connect with map features to help visitors find businesses and exciting adventures in the area.

Working with the City of Page, the Lake Powell Life APP is being put together by the Page radio station and their website source (lakepowelllife.com).

Lake Powell Communication’s Jessica Robinson spoke to about 100-attendees at the recent (March 5) 89-Forward Conference sponsored by the Page/Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce. The third annual event was held at the Courtyard by Marriott.

“We are trying to get people to stay longer, spend more and do more things,” said Robinson. “Some people come to Horseshoe Bend, and may not even know we have the canyons and a full lake. We want them to stay and to spend more.”

She said the Lake Powell Life APP is a one-stop-shop for information, travel and things to do in the area.”

The APP will increase awareness of options to visitors. It will entertain and educate while also increasing tax revenues for the City of Page.

The APP will be available at the Google Play store and Apple store for free. Additionally, the web platform, which includes the interactive map, will be available to all businesses that are on the App.

To be a part of the exciting Lake Powell Life APP please contact Janet or David H at 928-645-8181.

When the APP is ready to go, we will tell you on the radio and at lakepowelllife.com.

Featured Photo: Jessica Robinson introduces the APP at the Chamber’s Forward-89 seminar