Lake Powell Levels Remain Extremely Low

Earlier this week Lake Powell fishing expert Wayne Gustaveson recorded the lake elevation at 3574 feet which is down from recorded levels in December and January. According to lakepowell.water-data.com, Lake Powell is currently 442.17 feet deep at the dam, 125.83 feet below Full Pool, which is by content 38.85% of Full Pool.

As of February 14, 2019 the launch at Castle Rock Cut-Off is 5.83 feet below the absolute minimum elevation required for accessibility, Antelope Point is 15.83 below that absolute minimum. Sites further out on Lake Powell such as Bullfrog to Halls Creek Cut-off are closer to a hundred feet below the absolute minimum for accessibility.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the release volume from Glen Canyon Dam in December was 740 kaf. The end of December elevation and storage of Lake Powell were 3,581.85 feet (118.15 feet from full pool) 10.10 maf (42 percent of full capacity).

The unregulated inflow in January was 210 thousand acre-feet (kaf) (58 percent of average). January precipitation in the Upper Colorado Basin was 120 percent of average. The release volume from Glen Canyon Dam in January was 803 kaf. The end of January elevation and storage of Lake Powell were 3,576.34 feet (123.66 feet from full pool) 9.6 maf (41 percent of full capacity).

According to the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center as of February 1, 2019, there is significant uncertainty regarding next season’s snowpack development and resulting runoff into Lake Powell. The forecast ranges from a minimum probable of 4.81 maf (44 percent of average) to a maximum probable of 10.38 maf (96 percent of average).

