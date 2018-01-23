News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Impacted By Arctic Low-Pressure System

January 23
13:07 2018
An Arctic low-pressure system has been locked into place over much of the Northern Hemisphere since mid-November and does not seem to be showing any signs of moving on, anytime soon. At the same time, a high pressure ridge is creating dry conditions that are reminding Arizona hydrologists of an infamously dry winter of 1977- this season’s snowpack in the Rockies similar to that snowpack which produced one of the lowest inflows into Lake Powell on the Colorado River system on record. Measured against the historic average since 1964, the 1977 inflow into Powell was almost five million acre-feet below average. Since 1964, only three seasons have provided less runoff than 1977.

The lowest Colorado River inflow into Powell ever recorded was about 2.3 million acre-feet in 2002 and with snow conditions in the Upper Colorado River basin tracking at just 31 percent of the total average seasonal accumulation as of mid-January, the 2018 Water Year season is currently looking dryer than that record dry 2002 season.  Read the entire article from Arizona Department of Water Resources.

 

 

 

