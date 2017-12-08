Lake Powell Holiday Classic Update

Friday, Dec 8th, 2017 – Call Day 1 at this year’s Holiday Classic a BLOWOUT Thursday with every team winning big. In Game 1 Tolleson beat Kingman Academy 61-39, Shamar had 14 for the Wolverines and Chinyere 13 for the Tigers. Arbor View ran away from Mountain View 76-38 Sevonjae Smith with 16 led the Aggies and Mikendrick Yazzie had 19 for the Stangs. Freshman Jalen Cunningham poured in 39 for SLAM 1 in their 80-59 win over Tuba City, Jeremiah ByJoe had 23 for the Warriors and in the final game Page faced SLAM 2 winning easily 69-15. Dainian Bitsinnie had 21 for the Sand Devils…. the asterisk here is the tournament committee sends a big shout to SLAM Academy for bringing SLAM 2 as a last minute replacement for a team that dropped out just a couple of weeks ago.

Friday Dec 8th’s Holiday Classic Game Schedule

3:30pm rivals M.V. and Tuba take the floor

5pm Kingman Academy vs SLAM 2

6:30pm The first Semifinal game SLAM 1 takes on Arbor View

8pm Page faces Tolleson to wrap up the day.

Be sure to tune to 1340am or 98.3fm The Bandit to hear the Sand Devil game with the Candyman and the Coach Russ Skubal.