Lake Powell Holiday Classic Preview

For the last forty years around the same time every year many high school teams from Arizona, New Mexico and Las Vegas travel to our small town in Northern Arizona to meet on the hardwood at Page High School for the Lake Powell Holiday Classic. The annual Lake Powell Holiday Classic tips off Thursday with Monument Valley Mustangs versus Tohatchi, NM at 3:30 pm. The Lady Sand Devils have the third game on tap for Thursday with a scheduled tip off at 6:30 pm against the Saguaro Sabercats.

Teams Scouting Report

Monuments Valley vs Tohatchi, NM 3:30 pm 11/29

Monument Valley Mustangs- The Mustangs are a team that the Lady Sand Devils and their fans are very familiar with. The Lady Sand Devils defeated the Mustangs last season to claim the 3A state title. Mustangs return Tayla Nez who will be a scoring threat for the Mustangs offense. Sand Devils could potentially face the Mustangs in the second round on Friday.

Tohatchi Cougars – The cougars are coming into the tournaments as runner up in New Mexico State Playoffs last season with a loss by 1 point in the championship game. Cougars graduating six players from last year’s Cougar’s team the young and speedy Cougars will be out to impress all spectators.

Maryvale vs Kirtland Central, NM 5:00 pm 11/29

Maryvale Panthers- After a disappointing 12-13 finish to last season the Panthers are looking to make an impression at the Holiday Classic. The Panthers return seven players from last season. With the matchup with Kirtland Central the Panthers will need speed to get them the W in the opening round. Maryvale plays in a 6A conference in Phoenix the Matchup against Kirtland will be one to keep an eye on.

Kirtland Central Bronco’s- This is a team the Lady Sand Devils will have their eyes on beating the Sand Devils last season in the Lake Powell Holiday Classic 54-37 the Sand Devils want some revenge. The broncos are returning Talia Ockeman who was second on the team in scoring against the Lady Sand Devils last season. Page will not have to worry about the Broncos unless they meet up in the Championship on Saturday.

Page vs Saguaro 6:30 pm 11/29

Page Lady Sand Devils- Sand Devils return eleven players from last season’s remarkable state championship team. Sand Devils graduated their best post player from last season. The guard play for the Sand Devils will be the difference maker this season. It will be interested to see how the speed of the Sand Devils matchup with a 4A school from Phoenix with the similar structure.

Saguaro Sabercats- Sabercats are coming into the tournament as a 4A team matching up with a 3A school with high hopes to knockoff the host team. The Sabercats are coming off of a 12-13 record last season with a first round state playoff loss to Shadow Mountain. The Sabercats are loaded with underclassman with more guards that you can imagine. Alexis Lee a senior for the Sabercats is the leading scorer in her junior season she averaged 9ppg.

Tuba City vs Bishop Gorman, NV 8:00 pm 11/29

Tuba City Warriors- The Warriors coming to a familiar ground here in Page in last season Lake Powell Holiday Classic the Warrior lost the opening round to Estrella Foothill before beating up on sectional opponent Monument Valley. The Warriors finish last season tournament 1-2. The Sand Devils sweep the Warriors in both meetings last season. The Warriors will have their hands full with the matchup against Bishop Gorman out of Las Vegas.

Bishop Gorman Gales- The Gales are the third 4A school in this season Lake Powell Holiday Classic. The Gales coming off of a 12-17 season last year and a second round state playoff loss. The Gales graduated three players and return eleven with experience at the varsity level. The Gales potentially could be a heavy favorite to make it to Saturday’s championship game. Speed is what the Gales have that will get them a win in the opening round against the Warriors.

Lake Powell Holiday Classic will be Thursday November 29 – Saturday December 1 at Page High School Gymnasium. Ticket office will be selling tickets at 3:00 Thursday. There will be 8 teams in total so get there so you can get that good seat.