The Lake Powell Half Marathon begins at the John C. Page Park in the town of Page, AZ. The first 3 miles circles a portion of the town before getting onto the Page Rim Trail. This short trail section allows for stunning views of rock formations and glimpses of Lake Powell! Runners will return to pavement before heading downhill toward the bridge that crosses over Glen Canyon Dam. The course then heads north into the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area to finish at the Stateline Boat Ramp within the park’s boundaries.

*Note: Due to the rough slick rock portions of this course, strollers are not allowed.