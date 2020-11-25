News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Lake Powell Ford’s FREE Mask Giveaway

Lake Powell Ford’s FREE Mask Giveaway
November 25
10:08 2020
The Ford Minority Dealer Association Says;

“Be Safe, Page America”

This week you can receive up to 20 FREE face masks from your friends at Lake Powell Ford!

The Ford Motor Company, the Ford Motor Company Fund as well as The Ford Minority Dealer Association are providing Page/Lechee residents access to FREE face masks. It is to help ensure our communities stay healthy during this trying time.

No test drive necessary; it is simply a sincere effort to keep our community safe and healthy!

Masks are available as long as the supply lasts.

