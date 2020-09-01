Lake Powell Fishing Tips from the Master; Wayne

September 2, 2020

Lake Elevation 3599

Water Temperature 81-87F

By Wayne Gustaveson

The blanket of warm water still has fish in the southern lake wrapped up. They crawl out from under the warm blanket for a quick look at dawn and again at dusk. There will be occasional surface feeding by small stripers during the day but adult fish do not break through the warm water layer very often. If there were more shad then they would come up quickly to feed and then drop back down to cool off. The best techniques to catch large stripers from Wahweap to Rainbow Bridge are bait fishing, deep trolling and spooning in deep, cool water. These methods require finding striper or shad schools on the graph. Find a school and fishing improves. The best place to look is toward the backs of canyons. There are a few schools of stripers hanging out in the wakeless area near Buoy 1, Navajo Canyon, Face Canyon, Rock Creek and Last Chance. Again, early and late are the best time to fish.

Uplake is much better. Reports of tremendous striper boils lasting over an hour are coming in from northern Good Hope Bay. The report said the boil was a mile long and a half-mile wide. Most of the prolonged boils feature small immature stripers that can withstand the warm water better than adults. Target larger fish with jigging spoons. Drop the spoon down below the boat when a school swims under or cast it as far as possible and let it sink. Speed reel the spoon with an occasional pause and let it fall 20 feet before reeling fast once more.

Bullfrog is similar to Wahweap. Early and late are the best times. There were consistent striper boils on the north end of the Halls Crossing buoy field. Use a green light at night to attract light sensitive shad schools followed by stripers. Bait fishing in the green light is the best method to catch teenage stripers that stay up all night long. Turn the graph on and let the bait settle down to the holding depth of the school.

The San Juan reports are similar. Expect to find boils at dusk and dawn. During the day graph to find schools, use spoons to catch them. Expect to find striper schools at about 60 feet. Shad schools will be tight and shallower at about 20-40 feet. These reports came in from Cha to Neskahi Canyons.

Bass fishing is steady lakewide, but the central and northern lakes are better. Smallmouth are deeper (20-40 feet). Drop plastic grubs, Senkos, watermelon colored Ned Rigs and shad shaped worms on a wacky rig for best results.

Walleye are still feeding. I got a report from anglers that trolled a down rigger for about an hour without any hits – until they reeled in and found a walleye hanging on to the lure. It is probably better to check those downriggers every 20 minutes.

Catfish are active at night off the back of the houseboat. Sunfish like the shade of big boats so they are good targets for kids with a bobber and a small piece of worm.

Thankfully, the days are getting shorter, the weather a bit cooler, and fish are still catchable. September will mark the change from hot to cool weather on the lake. The end is in sight.