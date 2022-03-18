Lake Powell Fishing Report – March 18th, 2022

By Wayne Gustaveson, posted with permission from WaynesWords.net.

March 18, 2022

Water Temperature 47-53 F

Lake Elevation 3524

The current plan to protect the water in the Colorado River includes a Drought Response Operations Agreement, or DROA, which aimed to safeguard critical lake elevations at Lake Powell. DROA defined 3525 as an important “target elevation” for the reservoir. That target provides a 35-foot buffer above the lowest elevation at which Glen Canyon Dam can generate power, which is 3490 feet above sea level. Lake Powell has now declined below the 3525 level. One prediction is that Lake Powell will drop to as low as 3522 and remain there until the spring runoff begins in late March or April, 2022. The next question is whether there will be enough runoff to refill the lake above the 3525-foot elevation mark. I certainly hope so, but evidence of that has not yet been clearly established. We will know more next month as the Colorado River runoff begins. I am hoping for late snow in the Colorado River drainage during April and May, that melts quickly and heads downstream to Lake Powell.

Reservoirs upstream from Lake Powell have released more water to help solve the problem of power generation at Lake Powell. Blue Mesa Reservoir in Colorado and Flaming Gorge reservoir in Utah have both released more water this year than normal to keep Lake Powell above the 3525-foot mark. The best solution to this massive problem is to have more snow and rain in the arid West. So far, that is not happening. That means Lake Powell fishing, and boat launching access at Lake Powell are in dire conditions. Plan accordingly before making that trip to Lake Powell this year. You may not be able to launch a boat until the lake water rises. The only useable launch ramp right now at Lake Powell is the Stateline Auxiliary ramp at Wahweap. A new ramp is under construction at Bullfrog but will not be useable until May.

Fishing is still slow at the lake due to cold water temperatures. On my weekly trip yesterday, I took some family members to Gunsight Canyon. We enjoyed eating lunch and seeing the beautiful sites but we only caught one fish while trolling in the back of Gunsight. As I watched the graph looking for the right place to target fish, I was amazed at the sparse numbers of fish. I did not see any shad schools. Hopefully, as the water continues to warm, both sport fish and forage fish will come out of hiding and provide the normal great fishing for which Lake Powell is famous. Right now, a random fish is caught occasionally. We did not see a striper school while watching the graph. There were only individual random fish. This will improve as the water continues to warm and the temperature rises to 60 F. Right now, the water is cold and the fish are reluctant. Fishing will get better but this is a very cool, slow time for fishing at the lake.

The good news is that low lake water has made old brush and trees visible in the backs of many canyons. Bass and crappie will get more active in brushy coves as water warms. Stripers will be in the deeper channels leading up to the canyons. Walleye will be spawning this month and then be more willing to bite your lures during April and May. Fishing will improve in April. Launching a boat will still be difficult unless the lake rises more than expected in the coming months.

These conditions at the lake are unprecedented, but Lake Powell is still beautiful and addicting.