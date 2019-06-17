Lake Powell Fatality Linked to Likely DUI

A boat crash on Lake Powell resulting in the death of a passenger this past Friday just outside Bullfrog Basin. 21-year-old Triston Brady Harrison arrested for suspected driving under the influence, charges of automobile homicide criminal negligence as well as failure to maintain proper lookout on a boat. When the vessel Harrison was navigating struck a rock, it crashed onto the beach and the victim was ejected out of the boat onto the shore causing fatal injury. Several other passengers were reportedly also ejected from the boat at the moment of impact. Police reports indicate that Harrison failed to obey the navigation buoys, operated the boat on the wrong side of the water lanes and did not keep a safe distance from other boats.

Officials reported the smell of alcohol on Harrison at the time of the accident, noting he had glossy bloodshot eyes, after which several field tests revealed the 21-year-old was, in fact, intoxicated. It also was later revealed Harrison had been charged with a prior DUI less than a month before the boating accident. The passenger who perished in that accident has not yet been identified.