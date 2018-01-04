Lake Powell EMS Helicopter Pilot Reaches Milestone

2017 was quite a year for helicopter pilot Matt Stein – the CEO of Classic Air Medical based here in Lake Powell recently celebrated his 3000th patient flight. Classic Air Medical Chief Executive Officer Tony Henderson bestowed special flight wings to Stein in a ceremony to honor the milestone at the base. The EMS pilot started at the Page base for Classic Air Medical in 1992. Henderson said it is a pleasure and honor to have him on the team and that reaching 3000 is a testament to Stein’s dedication. Only about ten percent of EMS pilots ever reach 3000th patient flight status