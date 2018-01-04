News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Lake Powell EMS Helicopter Pilot Reaches Milestone

Lake Powell EMS Helicopter Pilot Reaches Milestone
January 04
16:38 2018
Print This Article

2017 was quite a year for helicopter pilot Matt Stein – the CEO of Classic Air Medical based here in Lake Powell recently celebrated his 3000th patient flight. Classic Air Medical Chief Executive Officer Tony Henderson bestowed special flight wings to Stein in a ceremony to honor the milestone at the base. The EMS pilot started at the Page base for Classic Air Medical in 1992. Henderson said it is a pleasure and honor to have him on the team and that reaching 3000 is a testament to Stein’s dedication. Only about ten percent of EMS pilots ever reach 3000th patient flight status

Tags
Classic Air MedicalEMShelicopter pilotlake powelllifeflightpage az

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.