Lake Powell Current Information

Glen Canyon is home to dynamic and constantly changing landscape.

Since 2001, declining water levels due to climate change and 20 years of drought have reshaped Lake Powell’s shoreline. Today we are experiencing low lake levels and their effects on boat ramp access points, on-lake facilities, and the landscape.

Significant changes to the shoreline will affect usability of boat launch ramps throughout the year, especially in warmer months. We ask visitors to plan ahead and prepare for longer lines, limited parking and congestion at boat ramps and docks. To relieve launch ramp congestion, please ready your boat at a nearby parking lot before driving to launch ramps. View the current status of your preferred launch destination before heading to the lake.

On Lake Powell, boaters should be aware that as water levels drop, channels may narrow leading to increased boat congestion. Boaters should exercise caution in all areas of Lake Powell. Availability of restrooms, floating walkways, pump out, fuel and convenient stations may vary. View the current status of on-lake facilities.

For the latest ramp information, go to:

Changing Lake Levels – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)

There are many new places to explore as water levels change, and the scenic shoreline is always evolving. Check current lake levels to plan ahead and prepare for your visit to Glen Canyon. Learn more about boating safety and make every trip to Lake Powell a safe and enjoyable one.

For real time lake level information, view the Bureau of Reclamation’s Upper Colorado River HyrdoData or 40-Day Water Operations. To learn more about the Upper Colorado River Basin and the operations of Glen Canyon Dam, visit the Bureau of Reclamation’s website.