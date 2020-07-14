Lake Powell Communications Talks to the Candidates!

Lake Powell Communications has recently been sitting down and conversing with the Page candidates who are either running for election or re-election this year. Interviews are running on radio stations, The Bandit and AZ 93-3.

The candidate interviews will continue to run this week and also into next week. In addition to the radio broadcasts, as interviews are completed, we are also posting them online to our website podcast page here: https://www.lakepowelllife.com/series/podcasts/

Additional podcasts will be added as more candidate interviews are completed.

In the Page, Arizona mayoral race, incumbent Levi Tappan is taking on a former City of Page mayor, Bill Diak. There are 3 council vacancies and 5 candidates, including Brian Carey, Kristin Davis, Dave Doyal, John Kocjan, and Richard Leightner. Also up for decision is Proposition 433 which, if approved, would modify the term of the Office of Mayor from two years to four years.

Primary Election

August 4, 2020

Early voting is Now Underway

Last Day to Request an Early Ballot by Mail is July 24, 2020

Last Day to Vote Early is July 31, 2020*

*Early Voting ends at Page City Hall on July 30 due to City Hall being closed on Fridays

Voters registered with a recognized political party may only vote that party’s ballot. Voters who are not registered with a recognized political party, including those registered as Independent, may choose one party ballot to vote. Voters who are on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) and are not registered with a recognized political party must let the Recorder’s Office know which ballot they want to receive. If a ballot is not specified, then one will not be mailed.

To sign up for the Permanent Early Voting List, to request an early ballot, for more information or if you have questions, please call the elections office at (928) 679-7860 or visit the Coconino county Elections website: http://www.coconino.az.gov/elections