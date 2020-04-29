LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS PEEK & SEEK RULES

Lake Powell Communications, KPGE, and KXAZ are hosting a contest to promote our travel app, The Lake Powell Life Travel App. The contest is called PEEK AND SEEK and involves texting or calling (928-645-0300) Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of each week after 7:20 A.M. from May 6, 2020, through June 12, 2020. The Monday, Wednesday, and Friday prize winners will be eligible for a (to be determined) grand prize awarded on June 15, 2020.

Contestants must be at least 18 years of age to enter. All of the winners of weekday specific prizes are eligible for the grand prize drawing. Grand prize to be given away June 15, 2020 Contestants must not have been a winner with Lake Powell Communications in the previous 30 days. A person can only win once during this contest. Contestants may play every weekday morning through the contest period from May 6, 2020, through June 12, 2020. After 7:20 A.M. each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday the announcement of the daily clue will be made on both KPGE and KXAZ. Lake Powell Communications will broadcast the clue for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7:20a Page, AZ time and the clue will be repeated throughout the morning/day until we get a daily prize winner. Contestants will need to download the Lake Powell Life Travel App to find the hidden prize based on the clues. The app is free for smartphones in the Apple store and Google Play store. The hidden prize will be denoted by a picture, icon, verbiage, or audio on a prospective location and pre-defined location on the Lake Powell Life Travel App. Contestants will call the station or text at (928-645-0300) after the clue is announced at 7:20 on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. Once the correct answer is received, the contest will conclude for that prospective day. The winner for the prospective day will receive a pre-determined prize. It’s is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for another prize. If the winner is found not to be eligible or not in compliance with these Official Rules, disqualification may result in the grand prize drawing from all of the daily winners (Monday-Wednesday-Friday). Prizes are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Employees of Lake Powell Communications, owners and management of sponsors and their affiliates are not eligible to win cash or prizes.

Any attempted participation by means other than those permitted by these rules is void. Lake Powell Communications and any participating promotion agencies or prize providers will not be responsible for lost, late, incomplete, stolen, misdirected, illegible or postage-due entries; or any technical error or failure, or unauthorized human intervention, or for the inaccurate capture of entry or other information, or the failure to capture any such information. Lake Powell Communications is not responsible for contacting any participant if that participant has changed contact information and failed to provide Lake Powell Communications with the proper contact information when such information is required.