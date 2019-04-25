News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Lake Powell Coins Mystery

Lake Powell Coins Mystery
April 25
10:51 2019
Print This Article

National Park Service officials at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are puzzling over an apparent discovery of old Spanish coins–do they represent a remarkable find or a clever hoax?

A hiker from Colorado reported finding the coins last fall while hiking near Halls Crossing marina.  The area has periodically been underwater.

One coin is believed to be silver and dates from the 1660s.  The other appears to be copper and likely came from the late 1200s.

The earliest-documented Spanish expedition in the area occurred in 1776, and it never went anywhere near Halls Crossing.

Park Service officials speculate that, if real, the coins possibly came from an earlier, undocumented Spanish presence, or they may have been traded to Indians by early Spanish explorers.

The exact location of the find is not being released so that a further examination of the area can be made.

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.