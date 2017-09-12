This Saturday September 16th, Antelope Point Marina will be holding the 9th annual Lake Powell Challenge. There will be live music and much more.

The Lake Powell Challenge is a 100 mile poker run around the lake, and this year Antelope Point Marina has partnered up with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). All proceeds from the event will benefit JDRF and research for a cure of Type-1 Diabetes.

DJ Lister, the Marine Services Manager at Antelope Point Marina, visited Lake Powell Communications this week and he reminded visitors to be aware that it is going to be a busy weekend because of the event.

On another important front, Lister also emphasized the importance of safety while on the lake.

When asked why Lake Powell has a reputation for serious incidents, Lister said, “Part of it could be because people are getting too comfortable, with the growing popularity of Lake Powell It’s important to remember other boaters, jet skiers, kayakers and paddle boarders.”

Lister went on to say the best thing Lake goers can do is wear their life jackets, whether you can swim or not preservers are essential, and by law, children under 13 must wear a life jacket.

Preparedness is another big point Lister made, “The weather can

change fairly quickly, and you never know what you are going to need.”

Lake Powell is known for its beauty. Lister tied this into safety as well.

“The wonderful rock formations make it really special, but can also be someone’s downfall.”

He went on to say that jumping off cliffs above a certain height is against the law, and added that boaters should stay between buoys to avoid rocks that may be under the surface.

He also stressed that lake goers should know their capabilities before attempting activities.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, head down to Antelope Point Marina and check out the Lake Powell Challenge. More information can be found at http://www.lakepowellchallenge.com/.