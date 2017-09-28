Lake Powell Challenge A Success!

The cards have been dealt and the winning hand goes to the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Mountain Valley Chapter!

Antelope Point Marina, operated by Antelope Holdings LLC, recently hosted their 9th Annual Lake Powell Challenge, “World’s Greatest Poker Run” resulting in a record-setting $500,000 benefiting the JDRF Mountain Valley Chapter.

A sudden microburst storm made the 9th Annual Lake Powell Challenge TRULY a “challenge” this year.

Microbursts are a sudden downward burst of wind from the base of a thunderstorm. Winds at the surface can exceed 100 mph causing extensive damage.

“The marina was especially hit hard by the microburst, right before our biggest charity event of the season,” said Burl Griswold of Antelope Point Marina and Lake Powell Challenge event organizer. “Our fuel pumps were knocked out and we had extensive dock damage. It was all hands on deck, literally and figuratively, to make this event happen.

Amazingly, not one of our participants complained or pulled out. I am grateful to all of our participants and sponsors for their unfailing generosity and to our team that worked tirelessly to make this year’s Lake Powell Challenge the best ever.”

More than 20 sponsors, 80 boats and 500 people participated in the Ninth Annual Lake Powell Challenge. Cash prizes were given to the top five winning hands with each of the winners donating all of their cash winnings back to the charity.

A live and silent auction rounded out the event raising more than $100,000 in cash for JDRF.

Antelope Point Marina is operated by Antelope Point Holdings LLC, an authorized concessioner of the National Park Service, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and a lessee of the Navajo Nation.