Revving Up The Lake Powell Challenge ‘Go-Fast’ Boat Race

Antelope Point Marina Hosts 11th Annual Lake Powell Challenge.

September 12 – 14, 2019

Join us September 12-14, 2019 for the Lake Powell Challenge, a world-class boating event! You do not want to miss out on this memorable weekend raising money for JDRF and other charitable organizations. Taking place on one of the most spectacular lakes in the world, the Challenge has become synonymous with the incredible scenic views, and memorable times at local attractions. The 11th annual event will once again be headquartered at Antelope Point Marina in Page, AZ, and include stops across both Arizona and Utah.

Get event updates and full race details.

Flashback to last years Lake Powell Challenge! This annual event was a big hit with visiting tourists and locals alike. Besides the incredible boats on hand and the top-notch facilities, by far my favorite part of the event was the 150 to 200 miles in the most amazing scenery I’ve seen across the country. View some race photos from the exciting race.

Lake Powell Challenge 2019 Weekend Schedule

Thursday – September 12, 2019

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Registration at Welcome Center Turn Around Area

7:30 PM – Live Music in the Restaurant

Friday – September 13, 2019

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Registration at Welcome Center Turn Around Area

11:00 AM Lead Boat for Pre-Run to Dangling Rope Leaves the Marina

12:00 PM Lunch in Padre Bay Begins

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Kids Fun Run

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Coast Guard Life Jacket Exchange, Safe Boating Information, and Tours of Auxiliary Boat on Dock

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Kids Activities

5:00 PM Silent Auction Begins and will be on display in the Restaurant

8:00 PM Live Music in the Restaurant -Disco Night! Dress to impress in your disco attire

9:00 PM Best Dressed Costume Group Contest

Saturday – September 14, 2019

6:30 AM Gramma Betty’s Opens for Breakfast

9:00 AM Driver’s Meeting in The Point Restaurant

10:00 AM Lake Powell Challenge Begins

12:00 PM – 3:30 PM Lone Rock Beach Party & Extra Card Pick-Up

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Card Drop Off – Cards Will NOT Be Accepted After 6:00 PM

5:30 PM Dinner Begins

7:00 PM Silent Auction Ends & Live Auction Begins

8:00 PM Fund A Cure

8:30 PM Fireworks and Live Music

Sunday – September 15, 2019

7:00 AM – 3:00 PM Gramma Betty’s is Open

11:00A M – 9:00 PM The Point Restaurant is Open