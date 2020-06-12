Lake Powell Boating Safety

Utah State Parks has posted the following 10 tips to make boating fun & safe on our lake and all bodies of water:

1. Life Jackets Save Lives!

Did you know? Nationally, 80% of people who drowned in boating accidents would have survived had they been wearing a Personal Flotation Device (PFD). Wear it Utah!

Utah Law requires all boats have at least one wearable U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket for each person on board.

2. Education

Education for all ages is highly recommended. Know before you go.

Utah requires a mandatory youth certification course for Personal Watercraft (PWC).

3. Don’t Drink & Drive

Boating under the influence (BUI) is the same as driving under the influence. The same penalties apply, including suspension of driver’s license, possible jail time, and fines.

4. Speed Limits

Yes, there are speed limits on the water.

A wakeless or idle speed is required when operating in a designated slow-wakeless speed area.

This also applies whenever you are within 150 feet of another boat, a person in the water, a water skier, shore angler, launch ramp, dock, or other designated swimming areas.

5. Passenger Seating

No one may operate a motorboat faster than a wakeless speed with passengers sitting on the bow decking, gunwales, seatbacks, or motor cover.

A person may ride on the bow decking if they do not block the view of the operator and they are straddling one of the uprights on the bow railing.

6. Towing People Behind the Boat

When towing water skis, wakeboards, or other devices, boat operators must maintain a safe course to ensure safety. Remember, in addition to the boat operator, you must also have an observer – at least 8-years-old – on board to watch and communicate with the skier.

The observer must also display a 12″ x 12″ orange flag when the tow is finished, or preparing to begin. Always watch your skier!

7. Utah Watercraft Restrictions

Anglers should check with local, state, and federal agencies regarding any and all watercraft restrictions.

The official watercraft restriction list and more information can be found in the link below.

8. Weather Watch

Weather can change rapidly in Utah.

Always be sure to check the weather forecast before heading out.

Be sure to pay attention to changing conditions while on the water. Remember, lighting and high winds can be bad news.

9. Carbon Monoxide & Propeller Injury

Carbon Monoxide is known as the silent killer. This gas is odorless and tasteless. It can deplete your oxygen to the point of death.

Propeller Injury. Avoid severe and potentially deadly injuries and turn your engine off when people are in the water near the boat’s propeller.

If your boat is equipped with an engine cut-off switch lanyard, please ensure it is attached to the operator.

10. Help! There’s An Accident!

Do you know what to do in case of a boating accident?

Follow the link below to familiarize life-saving procedures.

More detailed information on all of the above tips, plus more information, can be found at the following link: https://stateparks.utah.gov/activities/boating/ten-things-you-need-to-know-before-you-boat/