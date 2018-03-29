Lake Powell Boating Information

Mussels are a “SKIFF-TRANSMITTED DISEASE” (STD), and they’re a threat to Utah lakes. They’re so small, they could be hitching a ride on your boat without you even knowing it. They’re dangerous and they’re damaging. That’s why it’s so important to prevent spreading them to other Utah lakes. Each time you visit a Utah lake, you’ll be asked to complete a Decontamination Certification Form. Or, take our free online course and become certified for the whole year.

On Lake Powell:

It is illegal to possess or move a quagga mussel in the state.

It is illegal to transport water out of Lake Powell.

Those people with boats are required to stop at inspection stations when open and operating. These include the inspection areas near the ramps at Lake Powell, but also any inspection stations located along Utah’s highways.

Upon receiving an inspection at Lake Powell, boats will receive a plastic seal and the boat owner is given a receipt of inspection/decontamination. It is illegal to remove a seal from a boat prior to the boat meeting the required dry time (unless necessary for maintenance). We ask that boaters leave the seals on their boats for presentation to a technician at your next destination.

For more information on invasive mussel containment efforts at Lake Powell, visit STDoftheSea.com, or contact Julie Sabattis at 435) 592-9723

UTAH DIVISION OF WILDLIFE RESOURCES