Lake Powell Boater Program for Locals

With reports of boaters from outside of the area, trying to access Lake Powell for recreation activities, the following is a re-post of the original Press Release from the Arizona Game and Fish Department regarding the implementation and restrictions of the Lake Powell Local Boater Program:

Page, Ariz. – The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), in cooperation with the National Park Service (NPS), is launching a pilot Local Boater Program that will allow limited, day-use access via the Wahweap boat ramp at Lake Powell in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area for any boat stored within 20 miles of Page, Arizona.

Implementation of the Local Boater Program will occur only at the Wahweap boat ramp beginning on Friday, April 24 and continue every weekend (Friday-Sunday, 7 a.m-8 p.m.) until the NPS general closure order is rescinded. Boaters who sign up for the Arizona Lake Powell Local Boater Program will be allowed to launch and retrieve their boats within the listed hours of operation.

All boat ramps on Lake Powell have been closed to limit the spread of the invasive quagga mussel as it was not possible to follow Center for Diseases Control recommendations and safely conduct standard inspections and decontaminations. This geographic restriction is in place to minimize the spread of invasive species. AZGFD and NPS encourage safe boating and fishing when possible while still limiting the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS).

Boaters are reminded to observe all applicable travel regulations that are in place within Utah and the Navajo Nation. All boaters need to comply with local restrictions and all AIS laws. Boaters may not remove boats from the immediate area to preclude the spread of AIS. Boats from any area or state outside the immediate area of the Wahweap ramp including other parts of Arizona will remain subject to the NPS general closure order.

The State of Utah will be stopping boaters entering their state in areas around Lake Powell to ensure compliance with the closure order. For complete details of this program and to enroll please visit: http://www.azgfd.gov/ais

AZGFD thanks you for your assistance and understanding in these difficult times.