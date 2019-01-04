Lady Sand Devils Victorious

Lady Sand Devils defeated the Sedona Scorpions on Friday, 53-22.

Sand Devils got off to a rocky start but never trailed to the Scorpions on the evening. With only seven players dressed for the Scorpions, gave the Sand Devils an opportunity to let every player on the team get some playing time.

At the end of the first eight minutes of play, Scorpions were trailing Page, 9-6. Mikaye Begay led the Sand Devils with four points in the first eight minutes of action.

Scorpions Trailed at halftime 25-13. Sand Devils had nine players in the scoring column headed into the locker room, led by Camryn Nockideneh five points.

At the three minute mark in the four quarter, Ashlyn Adakai hit the deep three-pointer from the corner to extend the Sand Devils lead to thirty. In the final three minutes, the Scorpions scored their only points in the quarter (4) to drop their fourth game in a row and fall to 2-10 on the season.

Lady Sand Devils improve to 10-4 on the season.