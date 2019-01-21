Lady Sand Devils Untouchable!

Lady Sand Devils smacked the Fighting Scouts on Saturday, 64-37.

Page opened up on an 18-0 run in the first seven minutes of the first quarter. Meagan Fuller’s fast-break layup to open the game for the Sand Devils set the tone for the first half. Myka Taliman drilled a deep 3-pointer to give Page an opening lead, 5-0.

With 24 seconds to go in the first quarter, Bailey Talkalai’s layup put the Scouts on the scoreboard, 18-2. Maquedah Taliman hit two 3-pointers to close the quarter, Page led 21-2. Taliman sisters accounted for 13 of the Sand Devils’ 21 points in the first eight minutes of play.

Maquedah continued her hot shooting in the second quarter, scoring 5 of the teams’ 8 points. Maquedah finished the game with a team-high thirteen points. Page led at halftime, 29-12.

Scouts would start the second half with revenge but, with the Sand Devil’s shooting consistency the Scouts would not get any closer than 15 points.

Camryn Nockideneh, Myka Taliman and Miquedah Taliman finished with thirteen points each for Page, currently the only undefeated team in the 3A North region.

Upcoming games

1/22- @Tuba City

1/24- Monument Valley

1/26- Window Rock