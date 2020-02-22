Lady Sand Devils Top Paradise Honors 57-15, To Continue Their Pursuit!

(Click on photos to enlarge)

The Page Sand Devils girls made a whole lot of people happy Friday night when they topped the visiting Panthers of Paradise Honors 57-15. There were upwards of 2,500 or more very loud fans cheering on the Lady Devils from start to finish.

Friday’s game was part of the 2020 AIA Girls basketball State Championships – Conference 3-A.

With the win, the girls can continue their quest for a third straight State Title! Their next game is Monday (the 24th) at the Toyota Findley Center Prescott Bradshaw Mtn. There, the Sand devils will play Holbrook, which topped Window Rock at the same time as the girls were beating Paradise Honors.

Lady’s Coach Ryan Whitehorse told Lake Powell Communications that even with a halftime lead of 34-8 he really wasn’t happy with his team’s defense in half one. So he told the girls to pick it up, defensively.

“We always say third quarters are what won games for us, and that was my message at halftime; we’ll win this game in the first three minutes of the third quarter,” said Coach Whitehorse.

He added that his team picked it up from the start of that third quarter. But he added that there are still things they need to work on.

“We played some really good defense, getting some steals, but then we gave it right back to them on our turnovers,” he said. “There’s always room for improvement, but I like how we played defense, and that’s what’s going to carry us into Monday.”

As far as Holbrook goes, Whitehorse told us that they are as good as any of the North teams around here.

“They have a bunch of shooters. It’s going to be a good game, it’s going to be a good game (he repeated), and it’ll be a good environment for us Monday.”

On Friday, between Torrance Begay and Camryn Nockideneh, they scored almost half the Sand Devils’ points. Torrance has 13 and Camryn contributed 12. Emma Yazzie and Neve Redhair contributed 5-points each.

The fun continues at Page High School Saturday afternoon at 5 when Coach Justin Smith’s guys take on Fountain Hills.

You can hear Saturday’s game, and Monday’s game, at 1340 AM …98.3 FM and 100.1 FM and streaming at networkonesports.com/kpge.