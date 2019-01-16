Lady Sand Devils stay undefeated in the region with a 42-38 win over the Chinle Wildcats.

For three quarters, it was nip and tuck. Sand Devils and the Wildcats traded baskets in the first quarter, Wildcats led 16-15 after the first eight minutes of play.

Ninety seconds left in the first half, Wildcats on top by six, 25-19. Page forced two back-to-back turnovers. With four seconds on the clock Mikala Benally riffles a pass to Torrence Begay from twenty one feet out for a three pointer at the buzzer. Sand Devils trailed 25-24 at the break.

Page’s second half was sparked by defense in the post position eliminating Chinle’s Stacey Begay from getting rebounds for easy baskets. In the first half Begay scored eight of the team’s first ten points to finish with fourteen. Begay was held to just one point in the second half.

Mikala Benally scored seven of her nine points in the second half with a big go-ahead three pointer in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Sand Devils controlled the fourth quarter of play with time of possession. With a four point lead, two minutes to go Lady Sand Devils would run the clock out to get their fourth win in region play.

Next Up

Page @ Window Rock on Saturday