Lady Sand Devils Stay Undefeated in 3A North

Junior Camryn Nockideneh scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Lady Sand Devils to their seventh regional win of the season. The win, marks Pages’ tenth straight, as they improved to 17-4 overall and 7-0 in region play with a 64-36 victory over Window Rock. The Scouts lose their seventh regional game in a row and second loss to Page in a week.

Nockideneh scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half going 6 for 10 from the field and three for four from the charity stripe. Senior Meagan Fuller shot three for four from the foul line to add to her six points in the first half. Page was cold from behind the arch shooting 1 for 14, the only three-pointer made came from was Sophomore Melinda Calnimptewa in the third quarter.

Taking the largest lead in the first half (24) going into the break gave the Sand Devils breathing room. Sand Devils shot 54 % from inside 19 feet. Despite shooting 1 for 14 from three hurt the overall shooting percentage. Sand Devils biggest led was 31 in the closing minutes of the third quarter to improve to 7-0 in the region and 17-4 overall. Sand Devils speed forced the Scouts to 17 turnovers Saturday.

Next-up

@ American Leadership Academy 1/29

@ Chinle 2/1

@Ganado 2/2