Lady Sand Devils’ Perfect Season

With their eye on an undefeated season in regional play, the Page Varsity girls wrapped up their 2019 regular season Saturday night with a 47-22 victory over the 5-4 Ganado Hornets, the one opponent who could play spoiler to their perfect season.

The Lady Hornets were hungry for the win but Junior Camryn Nockideneh had other ideas. Nockideneh scored the first six points in the game for Page en route to her game-high 18 points. The Lady Sand Devils’ defense limited the Hornets to single digits in all four quarters. Page’s man-to-man full court press is one of the most dangerous defenses in the region.

Overall, Saturday’s offense from the Sand Devils resulted in nine players finishing in the scoring column. Leading the way for Page, off the bench, was Miquedah Taliman with 9 points.

Lady Sand Devils, with the number one seed in the region, will have a bye in the first round of the regional tournament on Thursday and will face the winner of Ganado and Monument Valley. Tip-off 6:00pm.