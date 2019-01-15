Lady Sand Devils Outlast The Hornets

Lady Sand Devils improve to 7-1 at home with a 53-38 victory over the Ganado Hornets on Saturday.

Despite starting the game 0-for-9, and trailing by five. Miquedah Taliman’s assist to Meagan Fuller sparked a 13-5 run to end the first quarter for the Sand Devils.

In the final 3 minutes in the first quarter the Ganado Hornets were held scoreless. The Sand Devils’ defense in the first half forced the Hornets to 20 turnovers.

Page outscored Ganado 27-12 in the final eleven minutes of the first half, taking a 27-12 lead at halftime, led by Fuller’s 7 points.

Streaky shooting by the lady Sand Devils in the third quarter resulted in four made shots and one free-throw, taking a commanding 13 point lead as the team headed into the 4th quarter.

Both teams in the final eight minutes of play shot 60% from the field netting 32 of the game’s 91 points.

Yellowman (11) and Nockideneh (10) netted twenty-one of the Sand Devils’ 53 total points on the day. Sand Devils’ shot 42% on the afternoon and 4 for 11 from three-point range.

The win puts the Sand Devils at 3-0 in region play.

Upnext

1/15– Chinle Wildcats 6:30 pm

1/19– at Window Rock 4:00 pm