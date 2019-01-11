Lady Sand Devils On Top

The Lady Sand Devils smothered the Tuba City Lady Warriors, 65-43 on Thursday night in front of a sold out home crowd.

Tuba City came into the game with a 3-0 start in regional play averaging 54 points per game. Sand Devils came into the game with a big regional win on the road last Saturday over Monument Valley.

Both teams got off to rocky start; missing numerous layups and turnovers which yielded a four point lead by the Sand Devils 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Sand Devils were frustrated with the zone defense from the Warriors which forced the Sand Devils to slow the transition of their game down tremendously, and look for other means of offense.

On the shoulders of Miquedah Taliman’s 14 points, Page led at the break 34-14. Sand Devils biggest lead of the night was 22.

With the win the Sand Devils are in 1st place in the 3A north region.