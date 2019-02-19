Lady Sand Devils Final Four Bound

Prescott Valley- In the elite eight matchup Page Varsity girls took on cross-town rivals who are very familiar with how the Lady Sand Devils play. The seventh-seeded Tuba City Warriors have been defeated by Page in both regular season games by 22 points or more but that was not the case on Monday evening at the Findlay Toyota center in Prescott.

First quarter, both teams had the jitters only netting a combined nine points with the Lady Sand Devils leading the way 6-3 after eight minutes of play. Warriors’ offense turned the ball over on five of their first six possessions giving Page the momentum, but lazy passes and poor shooting by the Sand Devils kept the Warriors in striking distance.

Page continued to shoot poorly in the second quarter surrendering the lead to the Lady Warriors with two minutes to go in the first half. It was the first time Page trailed Tuba City all season. Warriors outscored the Lady Sand Devils 22-12 in the second quarter to take their biggest lead in the first half 25-18. Chenille Nodman led the Warriors in the first half with nine points. Sand Devils trailed for the first time this season at the break to a 3A North team.

Lady Sand Devils’ shooting did not improve in the second half, with a minute to go in the third quarter Camryn Nockideneh lobbed it underneath Myka Taliman to tie the game 29-29; with a quick basket by the Warriors, Nez gave the Warriors a 31-29 lead. Taliman made 2 of 3 free throws as time expired at the end of the third quarter tying the game 31-31.

The first two minutes of the fourth quarter held both teams scoreless. Sand Devils took their biggest lead of the second half 35-31 with four minutes left. Page hit 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter extending their season with a 43-42 victory over the Warriors. Mikala Benally and Camryn Nockideneh finished with 10 points each for the victory.

Final Four

Page Lady Sand Devils

vs

Winslow Lady Bulldogs

Friday @ 2:30 from Glendale, AZ

Sabino Lady Sabercats

vs

Holbrook Lady Roadrunners

Friday @ 6 from Glendale, AZ