Lady Sand Devils Fell Short In The Championship Game

In a packed gymnasium on Saturday for the Lake Powell Holiday Classic championship game, the Lady Sand Devils took on the well known national team the Bishop Gorman Gaels (Las Vegas, NV).

The Gaels and Sand Devils advanced to the championship by defeating their previous opponents by an average of 18 or more points. The Gaels returned all five starters from last year’s team said coach Nixon in a pregame interview. Bishop Gorman Gaels play in a 4A division in Las Vegas Coach Nixon said his team was looking forward with the matchup with the host team the Page Sand Devils in the Championship game.

Lady Sand Devils matched will with the Gaels with speed and the guard position. Both the Gaels and Sand Devils both have a high percentage from behind the arc in the previous games leading up to the championship. With the 2-3 zone defense from the Gaels forced the Sand Devils to find an alternative for scoring. Sand Devils were forced to penetrate and feed to the ball to the post players. Sophomore Torrance Begay had a big night finishing with 8 points on 4 for 5 from the field. Sand Devils were 1-13 from behind the arc against the Gaels.

Lady Sand Devils fell behind early to the Gaels. Bishop Gorman opened up a 12-1 run before the Sand Devils were able to get an offensive basket. Gaels capitalized on second-chance shoots with the undersized Sand Devils. At the break, the Sand Devils were down 29-19. In the third quarter, the Lady Sand Devils cut the Gaels led to five on Amy Yellowman three-pointer. Entering the final eight minutes of play the Sand Devils were down 29-35. Gaels would outscore the Lady Sand Devils 16-6 to close out the game with a 51-35 victory.

Leading the way on the evening was senior Amy Yellowman with nine points. Lady Sand Devils Mike Taliman and Camryn Nockideneh made the All-Tournament team