Lady Sand Devils Control Round 1 Of The L.P.H.C

Lady Sand Devils jumped all over the Saguaro Sabercats from the opening tip last night in the open round of the 41st Lake Powell Holiday Classic. The Sand Devils controlled the momentum the entire evening forcing twenty one turnovers in the first half was a season high for the Lady Sand Devils. Sand Devils defense held the Sabercats offense to just 10 points in the first half Lady Sand Devils led at the break 30-10.

Sand Devils being up by 20 points at the half come out on a 14-0 run on the Sabercats with three straight three pointers, two by Camryn Nockideneh and one from Mikala Benally. Sand Devils would defeat the Sabercats 51-19 and advance to play Monument Valley Mustangs that won their game 61-49 over Tohatchi. Sand Devils Tip off day two of the Lake Powell Holiday Classic 6:30 tonight.

Coach Whitehorse spoke with Lake Powell Life Sports Director after the win against the Sabercats: (Click Audio)