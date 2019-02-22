Lady Sand Devils Beat Bulldogs, Advance to Final!

Lady Sand Devils beat the Winslow Bulldogs this afternoon in the 3A Conference State Championship Semi Finals 43-26! #SANDDEVILPRIDE #SANDDEVILSTRONG! Page High School Varsity Girls advance to the final round, ready to defend their title as 3A Conference State Champions tomorrow at Gila River Arena in Glendale – Pregame at 12:40pm Tip at 1pm on 98-3FM 1340AM The Bandit- Streaming online at network1sports.com.

