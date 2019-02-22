News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Lady Sand Devils Beat Bulldogs, Advance to Final!

Lady Sand Devils Beat Bulldogs, Advance to Final!
February 22
15:58 2019
Print This Article

Lady Sand Devils beat the Winslow Bulldogs this afternoon in the 3A Conference State Championship Semi Finals 43-26! #SANDDEVILPRIDE #SANDDEVILSTRONG! Page High School Varsity Girls advance to the final round, ready to defend their title as 3A Conference State Champions tomorrow at Gila River Arena in Glendale – Pregame at 12:40pm Tip at 1pm on 98-3FM 1340AM The Bandit- Streaming online at network1sports.com.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.