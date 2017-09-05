Labor Day Weekend Epidemic

Emergency Responders were busy over Labor Day weekend, as falling became an epidemic for hikers and climbers.

One such case happened East of Zion National Park at Englestead Hollow.

A 38-year-old man from New Hampshire was on a hiking trip with his siblings when he fell 80 feet and died from the injuries he sustained.

Emergency responders were dispatched at around 11 a.m.

A Department of Public Safety Helicopter transported the body out of the canyon and to local mortuary and eventually to the coroner’s office.

Emergency responders had a hard time reaching the victim due to the terrain and a doctor from another hiking group tended to the victim while DPS and other groups made their way to the scene.

Apparently the group was repelling 300 feet and something occurred during the last 80 feet that caused the incident.

The victim’s identity has not been released and the cause of the incident is still being investigated.

Two other incidents occurred over the weekend near Sedona a two year old died after falling along Midgley Ridge trail, and a 31-year-old man fell 80 feet near Oak Creek Canyon and was seriously injured.