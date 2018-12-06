News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

L.P.H.C Bracket Change Sand Devils Match Up With El Capitan

L.P.H.C Bracket Change Sand Devils Match Up With El Capitan
December 06
11:53 2018
Print This Article

The Page Sand Devils boys look to start the 41st Annual Lake Powell Holiday Classic off on the winning side. The recent change to the boy’s bracket matches the Sand Devils up with the El Capitan Eagles at 8:00 pm. With Slam Academy not able to make the tournament forces the committee to make some last minute adjustments. Sand Devils played the short-handed Eagles on Tuesday Eagles dressed eight players for Tuesday game. The Sand Devils controlled the game on Tuesday from the tip-off against the El Capitan Eagles despite missing a few easy layups underneath the Sand Devils open to a 14-2 run. Benjamin Alveraz led all Sand Devils with 12 points against the Eagles on Tuesday. With a win the Sand Devils advance to tomorrow night’s semifinal game at  8:00 against the winner of the 3:30 game today Valley Christian and Hurricane.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.