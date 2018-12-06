L.P.H.C Bracket Change Sand Devils Match Up With El Capitan

The Page Sand Devils boys look to start the 41st Annual Lake Powell Holiday Classic off on the winning side. The recent change to the boy’s bracket matches the Sand Devils up with the El Capitan Eagles at 8:00 pm. With Slam Academy not able to make the tournament forces the committee to make some last minute adjustments. Sand Devils played the short-handed Eagles on Tuesday Eagles dressed eight players for Tuesday game. The Sand Devils controlled the game on Tuesday from the tip-off against the El Capitan Eagles despite missing a few easy layups underneath the Sand Devils open to a 14-2 run. Benjamin Alveraz led all Sand Devils with 12 points against the Eagles on Tuesday. With a win the Sand Devils advance to tomorrow night’s semifinal game at 8:00 against the winner of the 3:30 game today Valley Christian and Hurricane.