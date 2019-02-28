L & O Committee Names Chairman

The Law and Order Committee chose Council Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton (Shiprock) as its new chairwoman on February 25. Charles-Newton was selected over veteran Delegate Edmund Yazzie by a 3-2 margin. Council Delegate Otto Tso, from Tuba City (Tó Nanees Dizí), was picked to be the committee’s vice chairman. Yazzie was also nominated for vice chairman but lost on a 4-1 vote.

“Anybody that knows me can attest to me being very much by the book,” Charles-Newton said. “Sometimes the law needs to be defined or corrected. Sometimes it needs to change with the times. I think that is where our leadership should stand.”

Charles-Newton brings experience to the committee as a former Navajo Nation prosecutor and as a law librarian where she did legal research for lawyers, judges, and university professors. The L & O Committee’s agenda included a pair of confirmation legislations which were passed unanimously by the committee, advancing them forward to the Naabik’íyáti’ Committee.

Legislation consenting to the appointment of Jesse Delmar as Division of Public Safety executive director, was sponsored by Council Delegate Herman Daniels, Jr.

A second bill, a measure consenting to the appointment of Doreen N. McPaul as the attorney general, was sponsored by Yazzie. Two other pieces of legislation, sponsored by Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, also received committee approval. They now advance to the Naabik’íyáti’ Committee. Legislation 0032-19 is a measure supporting New Mexico House Bill 278, entitled “an Act relating to missing persons; Creating the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force; making an appropriation; declaring an emergency,” and Legislation 0033-19, supporting Arizona House Bill 2570 entitled, “an Act establishing a study committee on missing and murdered indigenous women and girls,” was quicly passed.

L & C members also approved orientation dates to familiarize themselves with the committee’s oversight duties with the Division of Public Safety, Judicial Branch, Department of Justice, Office of the Public

Defender, Ethics and Rules Office, Office of Hearing & Appeals and Labor Commission.